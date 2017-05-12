Fantasmic will get an upgrade when it returns this summer

Disneyland fans who are suffering attraction withdrawal should get some relief this summer when the Anaheim park reopens some familiar features that closed last year to make way for construction of the new Star Wars land.

Disney said Friday that Fantasmic, the Disneyland attraction that combines fire, water and lights, will relaunch this summer with new special effects and new movie scenes. No specific date for the opening was announced.

The nighttime spectacle closed Jan. 10, 2016, along with several other attractions at Rivers of America to allow construction to begin on the 14-acre Star Wars land along the nearby banks of the river. Some of the other attractions are expected to reopen this summer as well.

In a blog post, Disney said Fantasmic would reopen with “new mist screens that will combine with innovative, state-of-the-art projection technology for brighter and more vibrant visuals than ever before.”

In addition, the show will feature new scenes from Disney animated classics like Aladdin, including a scene that depicts Aladdin and Jasmine floating over a bed of fog on their flying carpet.

Although the construction of Star Wars land is still two years from completion, Disney on May 27 is scheduled to open “Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: Breakout,” a reworking of the classic Tower of Terror attraction at California Adventure Park.

The drop-tower ride represents part of Disney’s infusion of Marvel superheroes into the resort.

In addition to the tower overhaul, Disney plans to launch “Summer of Heroes” this month. The four-month celebration of superheroes will include dance parties, face-to-face meetings with costumed characters and a training initiative for young wannabe heroes.

