Fed hikes its key interest rate again and signals more are coming despite Trump's criticism

Despite President Trump's unusual public criticism of their monetary policy, Federal Reserve officials inched up their key interest rate again on Wednesday — and indicated they would be undaunted to do so again in the face of strong economic growth.
The latest 0.25 percentage point increase, approved by a unanimous vote, brings the target of the central bank's benchmark federal funds rate to between 2% and 2.25%.
In their announcement after a two-day meeting, Fed officials no longer called their monetary policy "accommodative." That means the short-term interest rate is approaching a more normal level after years of staying low to fight the Great Recession and its aftermath.
The Fed now has raised the federal funds rate by 0.25 of a percentage point three times since new Chairman Jerome H. Powell took office in February in a normalization process begun under his predecessor, Janet L. Yellen.
The rate, which is used by banks to determine rates for credit cards, car loans, small business loans and home equity lines of credit, has been increased eight times since December 2015 after it was held at an unprecedented level of near zero for seven years.
Fed officials said Wednesday the economy has been growing at a "strong rate" and the job market has "continued to strengthen." Inflation is near the Fed's annual 2% target, although it has been running above that recently. Fed policymakers boosted their projections for economic growth to 3.1% this year from a 2.8% estimate in June and held their inflation forecast steady at 2.1%.
Fed officials also projected they would raise the rate another 0.25 percentage point by the end of this year and three more times in 2019. Those were the same forecasts as in June, before Trump criticized the recent rate hikes, worrying they would slow growth.
If those projections hold, the target for the federal funds rate would be between 3% and 3.25% by the end of 2019.
The U.S. economy grew at a 4.2% annual rate in the second quarter of the year, the best since 2014, boosted by solid growth worldwide and the stimulus of the tax cuts that kicked in Jan. 1.
But analysts don't expect the U.S. to continue that pace. Growth is expected to slow to about 3.1% in the third quarter. A trade war with China also could slow growth this fall.
Despite the Trump administration's promise the tax cuts would create sustained growth of 3% or higher, Fed officials forecast Wednesday that growth would slow next year to 2.5% and then to 2% in 2020.
Trump publicly criticized the Fed's monetary policy this summer, saying he was "not thrilled" that Powell was slowly raising the benchmark rate.
Although Trump frequently has incorrectly said that the U.S. economy is doing better than it ever has, he also complained in a Reuters interview last month that he “should be given some help by the Fed.”
Lower interest rates boost economic growth by luring people to spend rather than save. But an economy that grows too quickly can cause prices to jump sharply, eroding the buying power of consumers and businesses.
The Fed tries to use its interest policy to strike the right balance, raising it when the economy heats up to stave off high inflation and lowering it when growth slows to try to prevent a recession.
Asked whether he believed in the Fed’s independence, Trump said in the Reuters interview that, “I believe in the Fed doing what’s good for the country.”
The last time a sitting president publicly criticized the Fed on interest rates was in June 1992.
Presidents typically have avoided public criticism of the Fed to preserve its independence, which is crucial to investor confidence in its actions. When presidents do try to influence the Fed, they typically do it behind the scenes.
White House audio recordings show that President Nixon pressured then-Fed Chairman Arthur Burns to keep interest rates low to boost Nixon's reelection chances in 1972. Burns did, and the move is widely believed to have helped fuel a decade of high inflation.