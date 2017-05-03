Fed holds key interest rate steady, downplays recent weak economic data

Federal Reserve policymakers on Wednesday held a key interest rate steady, downplaying recent weak economic data and indicating they remained on track for two more rate hikes this year.

Central bank officials said a sharp slowdown in the pace of economic growth in the first quarter "was likely to be transitory" and that the "fundamentals underpinning" continued growth in consumer spending "remained solid" despite a first-quarter performance that was the worst in seven years.

In a policy statement following a two-day meeting, the Federal Open Market Committee highlighted what it called "solid" average gains in job growth in recent months, improved business investment and inflation running close to the central bank's 2% annual target.

Committee members voted unanimously to hold the short-term federal funds rate, a key benchmark for consumer and business lending, to a target rate between 0.75% and 1%. And the policy statement signaled that that Fed officials were sticking to the forecast at their last meeting, in March, for two more small rate hikes this year.

Analysts hadn't expected a rate hike Wednesday after 0.25 percentage point hikes in March and December. But they had been hoping for some indication of a rate hike at the Fed's next meeting in June.

Before the announcement, investors had put the odds of a rate hike on Wednesday at 5%, according to the FedWatch Tool by the CME Group futures exchange. The odds of a June rate hike were 67%.

The Fed's meeting came amid continued uncertainty about Washington's fiscal policies and recent signs of softness in the U.S. economy.

The nation's total economic output, known as gross domestic product, expanded at its slowest pace in two years in the first quarter, the Commerce Department said last week.

The report showed the challenge facing President Trump as he pushes an ambitious but still-vague tax cut plan that administration officials said would boost annual growth to a sustained 3% pace.

The U.S. economy hasn't posted annual growth of 3% or more since 2006.

The 0.7% annual growth rate in the first three months of this year -- down sharply from 2.1% in the fourth quarter of 2016 -- was fueled by anemic consumer spending.

Although consumer confidence is up since Trump's election in November, consumer spending grew just 0.3% in the first quarter of the year. That was down from 3.5% the previous quarter.

The labor market also has shown signs of weakness.

The U.S. added just 98,000 net new jobs in March, the fewest in a year, although economist said weather probably played a factor. Fed policymakers said Wednesday that the labor market has "continued to strengthen" and indicated it viewed March's lackluster job growth as an anomaly.

Overall economic growth is expected to pick up this spring. A closely watched estimate from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta is forecasting a 4.3% annual growth rate in the second quarter of this year.

Caption FBI Director James Comey defends Hillary Clinton investigation FBI Director James Comey defends how he treated new information about Hillary Clinton's emails toward the end of the 2016 presidential election. FBI Director James Comey defends how he treated new information about Hillary Clinton's emails toward the end of the 2016 presidential election. Caption FBI Director James Comey defends Hillary Clinton investigation FBI Director James Comey defends how he treated new information about Hillary Clinton's emails toward the end of the 2016 presidential election. FBI Director James Comey defends how he treated new information about Hillary Clinton's emails toward the end of the 2016 presidential election. Caption Raw Video: Successful launch of unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile An unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) was launched from Vandenburg Air Force base in California just seven days after the first launch. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) An unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) was launched from Vandenburg Air Force base in California just seven days after the first launch. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) Caption 2 Chicago police officers shot in Back of the Yards Chicago police investigate where two officers were wounded by gunfire in the 4300 block of South Ashland Avenue in the Back of the Yards neighborhood late on May 2, 2017. (Nuccio DiNuzzo / Chicago Tribune) Chicago police investigate where two officers were wounded by gunfire in the 4300 block of South Ashland Avenue in the Back of the Yards neighborhood late on May 2, 2017. (Nuccio DiNuzzo / Chicago Tribune) Caption 90 seconds: 4 stories you can't miss With a $1-trillion spending bill, Congress is set to deliver President Trump his first big bipartisan win, Mexico is one of the world's deadliest places for journalists, Pandora — The World of Avatar will open on May 27 in Florida and a May Day rally drew thousands to downtown L.A. Credits: Jessica Q. Chen / Myung Chun / Jay L. Clendenin / Gary Coronado / KTLA With a $1-trillion spending bill, Congress is set to deliver President Trump his first big bipartisan win, Mexico is one of the world's deadliest places for journalists, Pandora — The World of Avatar will open on May 27 in Florida and a May Day rally drew thousands to downtown L.A. Credits: Jessica Q. Chen / Myung Chun / Jay L. Clendenin / Gary Coronado / KTLA Caption Chicano art collector Cheech Marin Actor, art patron Cheech Marin wants permanent home for more than 700 works from his collection. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) Actor, art patron Cheech Marin wants permanent home for more than 700 works from his collection. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Twitter: @JimPuzzanghera

jim.puzzanghera@latimes.com