Fed hikes key interest rate and readies plan to reduce assets in validation of economic recovery

Federal Reserve policymakers on Wednesday enacted their third small hike in a key interest rate in six months, a move that will push it above 1% for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis.

The 0.25 percentage point increase in the federal funds rate, which was widely expected by financial markets, was another validation of the recovery from the Great Recession. It also signaled Fed officials are convinced the economic slowdown over the winter was temporary.

“Following a slowdown in the first quarter, economic growth appears to have rebounded,” Fed Chairwoman Janet L. Yellen told reporters. She and her colleagues “continue to expect that the ongoing strength of the economy will warrant gradual increases in the federal funds rate” to sustain a healthy labor market and price stability.

Supporting that view, members of the policymaking Federal Open Market Committee indicated that they expected one more 0.25 percentage point increase this year and three next year — the same as they had forecast in March.

And in another signal of their confidence in the economy, Fed officials announced that they intended this year to begin reducing the $4.5 trillion in Treasury and mortgage securities and other assets the central bank has purchased since 2008 in an attempt to stimulate the economy.

Fed officials voted 8-1 on Wednesday to raise the target level for the rate, a key benchmark for consumer and business lending, to between 1% and 1.25%. The rate, which can fluctuate a bit daily, usually settles somewhere in the middle.

Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, preferred to keep the rate at its current level and voted against the hike. In a policy statement, committee members said that economic activity "has been rising moderately."

Although monthly job gains have moderated, they still have been solid, while household spending and business investment have been expanding, the statement said.

Fed officials slightly boosted their expectations for economic growth this year, to 2.2% from a 2.1% projection in March. The forecast for 2018 remained the same at 2.1%.

They also were more optimistic about unemployment. Fed policymakers now expect the rate to be at 4.3% by the end of the year, down from a March forecast of 4.5%.

The Labor Department reported the rate fell to 4.3% in May, the lowest since 2001. Fed officials expect the rate to decline to 4.2% next year.

But they downgraded their expectation for inflation to 1.6% this year. That was down from 1.9% in March. The Fed's annual target is 2%, which policymakers still anticipate will be reached next year.

Investors have been eagerly expecting details for how the Fed would reduce the assets on its balance sheet.

The amount of assets soared from about $925 billion before the financial crisis hit as the Fed started to buy securities to try to stimulate the economy.

The plan announced Wednesday calls for the Fed to reduce its holdings by gradually allowing an increasing amount of maturing securities to be run off each month.

Over time, the amount of assets would be reduced "to a level appreciably below that seen in recent years" but larger than before the crisis, Fed officials said.

Yellen said the plan would lead to “a largely and predictable decline” in the assets. The reductions would begin this year “provided that the economy evolves broadly” as Fed officials are forecasting, she said.

Policymakers said they would be prepared to stop the reductions if there were "a material deterioration in the economic outlook" that led to "a sizable reduction" in the federal funds rate.

Yellen would not comment on her future beyond her intention to serve out her term as chairwoman, which ends next February. President Trump has sent mixed messages over the past year about Yellen’s performance leading the Fed.

“I have not had conversations with the president about future plans,” she said.

The White House is “working hard” to identify nominees for three vacancies on the seven-member Fed Board of Governors, Yellen said.

“I do very much hope that there will be nominations in the not too distant future. ... I look forward to having a full board,” she told reporters.

Fed officials had indicated at their meeting last month they were ready for another small interest rate hike. Investors put the odds of a 0.25 percentage point increase by the Fed this month at about 94%, according to the CME Group futures exchange.

The economy grew at an anemic 1.2% annual rate from January through March. Economists expect a rebound in the second quarter to at least 2%.

But there have been some warning signs in the economic data. Labor market growth has slowed somewhat since last year, including a lackluster 138,000 net new jobs added in May. And retail sales in May posted their biggest drop in 16 months, the Commerce Department said Wednesday.

Inflation also has slowed. The consumer price index declined in May for the second time in three months, the Labor Department said Wednesday.

