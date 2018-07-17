Federal Reserve chair calls decline in workers' share of profits 'very troubling'

But average hourly wages for most American workers have stalled — and, by at least one measure, fallen when accounting for inflation. Powell did express optimism that workers would soon enjoy more robust paychecks, citing one factor in keeping wages down as only a temporary bump in energy and gas prices. Three-fourths of white people said in a 2017 survey that they were doing "at least OK" financially, as did two-thirds of black and Latino people, Powell noted.