Michael Ferro sells stake in Times parent Tronc to McCormick family for $208.6 million

Ferro, who owned more than 25% of Tronc, the parent of the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune and other newspapers, agreed to sell his more than 9 million shares at $23 per share, or $208.6 million, to McCormick Media, pending approval by regulators. Ferro acquired most of those shares for just $8.50 apiece. Tronc shares closed public trading at $17.15 on Friday.