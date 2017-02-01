Nordstrom Rack to open in downtown L.A. mall

The Figat7th shopping center will get a Nordstrom Rack this fall, a sign that major retailers continue to flock to the booming downtown Los Angeles area.

Nordstrom Rack, the outlet brand of the department store chain, will take over a 27,000-square-foot space formerly occupied by Sports Chalet. Figat7th is home to several retailers and eateries, including Target, H&M and Mendocino Farms.

The addition to Figat7th is part of a broader revitalization of downtown’s retail lineup. Just a few streets away, a mall — formerly known as Macy’s Plaza, now renamed the Bloc — is undergoing a $180-million makeover.

Bert Dezzutti, executive vice president of the western region for Figat7th landlord Brookfield, said retailers are still catching up to the booming downtown area.

“This is a growing population, and there are needs for the population that still have yet to be filled with different retail offerings,” he said. “We think there is still a lot of runway left in this retail boom.”

When Target opened in 2012 at Figat7th, many downtown residents said they were glad to have a major retailer nearby so they could buy necessities without having to leave their neighborhood. Since then, more big retailers and grocers have moved in, including Whole Foods in 2015.

