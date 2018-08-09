Did the 2008 financial crisis affect you in Southern California? Tell us your story

Most experts say the 2008 financial crisis began with the collapse of the Lehman Bros. investment bank that September. But for many Americans, the crisis started when they got laid off, lost their home or graduated from school into the deep recession that the financial market turmoil exacerbated.
Are you a Southern Californian who was affected by the financial crisis? How has your life changed in the 10 years since? We want to hear from you.
Share your experience with us. We may contact you with further questions.