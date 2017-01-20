Stock indexes move higher in early trading; oil rising

Stocks moved broadly higher in early trading Friday ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump. Phone company stocks led the gainers. Energy stocks also rose as oil prices headed higher. Investors also had their eye on the latest batch of company earnings and outlooks.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 93 points, or 0.5%, to 19,825 as of 7:07 a.m. Pacific Time. The Standard & Poor's 500 index gained 11 points, or 0.5%, to 2,274. The Nasdaq composite index added 27 points, or 0.5%, to 5,568.

Investors will be looking for clues in Trump's midday inauguration speech about his plans on fiscal stimulus, tax cuts and trade. Expectations of lower taxes and less regulation on businesses gave stocks a boost for much of the last two months of 2016. But the possibility of increased tariffs or trade restrictions could mean drops in profits for big U.S. companies.

Skyworks Solutions jumped 12.6% after the semiconductor products maker reported better-than-anticipated quarterly results. The stock was the biggest gainer in the S&P 500, adding $9.89 to $88.35.

Consumer goods maker Procter & Gamble rose 2.6% after releasing a strong growth forecast. The stock added $2.23 to $86.92.

Citizens Financial Group gained 2.8% after reporting fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that beat analysts' expectations. The stock rose 96 cents to $35.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb was down the most among stocks in the S&P 500. It slumped $5.18, or 9.3%, to $50.31.

Germany's DAX rose 0.2%, while France's CAC 40 was 0.4% higher. Britain's FTSE 100 was flat. In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.7% after the Chinese government said the economy grew at a 6.8% annual rate in the last quarter, even as full-year growth increased 6.7%, the weakest in three decades. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index rose 0.3%.

Benchmark U.S. crude was up $1.25, or 2.4%, at $52.62 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, was up $1.23, or 2.3%, at $55.39 a barrel in London.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.49% from 2.47% late Thursday. Yields have been rising as investors expect inflation to increase.

The dollar rose to 115.17 yen from Thursday's 114.80. The euro rose to $1.0657 from $1.0659.