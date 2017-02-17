Stocks edge lower in early trading

Stocks are posting moderate declines in early trading as a fast-paced market rally of the past two weeks goes into reverse.

Banks and basic materials companies fell more than the rest of the market Friday. Regions Financial fell 1.9%.

Several companies were falling after posting weak results. Campbell Soup lost 5%, and J.M. Smucker slid 4.3%.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index slipped 5 points, or 0.2%, to 2,341.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 67 points, or 0.3%, to 20,551. The Nasdaq composite declined 7 points, or 0.1%, to 5,807.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.41%.