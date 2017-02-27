ENTERTAINMENT
Oscars 2017: 'Moonlight' wins best picture after botched announcement
BUSINESS

Stocks open lower on Wall Street

Stocks opened slightly lower on Wall Street on Monday, following 11 straight gains for the Dow Jones industrial average

Utilities posted some of the biggest losses in early trading. Power company AES fell 5% after its full-year profit forecast disappointed investors. 

Several energy companies fell along with the price of natural gas. Chesapeake Energy slumped 2%. 

The Dow fell 38 points, or 0.2%, to 20,785. The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.2%, to 2,362. The Nasdaq composite fell 16 points, or 0.3%, to 5,827. 

