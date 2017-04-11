Stocks open modestly lower

Stocks are opening modestly lower on Wall Street, led by declines in banks and energy companies.

Fifth Third Bancorp fell 1.2% and Capital One Financial also lost 1.2%. Chesapeake Energy fell 2.4%.

In earnings news, MTS Systems plunged 9% after reporting earnings that fell short of analysts' estimates.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 5 points, or 0.2%, to 2,352.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 24 points, or 0.1%, to 20,629. The Nasdaq composite gave up 14 points, or 0.3%, to 5,866.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.33%.