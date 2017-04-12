Slightly lower open for U.S. stocks

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street as phone companies and banks take losses.

Verizon and AT&T each fell about 0.5% in early trading Wednesday and Wells Fargo gave up 0.7%.

Tractor Supply Company slumped 6.2% after issuing a weak forecast, and Delta Air Lines rose 3.6% after reporting earnings that beat analysts' estimates.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.2%, to 2,350.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 26 points, or 0.1%, to 20,625. The Nasdaq composite slipped 3 points, or 0.1%, to 5,862.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.29%.