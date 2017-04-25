Nasdaq crosses 6,000 as healthy profits push stocks higher

Profits are climbing for companies, and so are their stock prices.

More big businesses joined the earnings parade Tuesday, saying their profits were even bigger in the first three months of the year than analysts were expecting, including Caterpillar and McDonald's. The gains put U.S. indexes on track to add to their big gains from Monday.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 13 points, or 0.6%, to 2,387 as of 10:50 a.m. EDT.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed even more due to the big gains for Caterpillar and McDonald's, which are both among the 30 stocks in the average. The Dow rose 223 points, or 1.1%, to 20,987.

The Nasdaq composite rose 29, or 0.5%, to 6,013, its first move above 6,000 points.

After struggling for years with a slow global economy and weak oil prices, big U.S. businesses are in the midst of reporting their best quarter of profit growth in years, analysts say.

Companies in the S&P 500 are on track to report overall growth of 10.4% in first-quarter earnings per share, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. This is a particularly busy week, and more than a third of the companies in the S&P 500 are set to unveil their first-quarter results.

Many investors say the strong profit reports are necessary for them to feel comfortable with how high stock prices have become. One traditional method used to gauge whether a stock is too expensive is to compare its price to how much profit the company makes. In recent years, stock prices have climbed faster than earnings, which has led skeptics to say the market looks expensive.

The machinery maker soared $6.31, or 6.5%, to $103.11 after reporting stronger revenue and profits for the first quarter than analysts expected. It also raised its forecast for full-year results. The big gain means its stock has recovered from losses incurred last month on worries about an Internal Revenue Service challenge of its taxes. Caterpillar has denied it broke any federal tax laws.

McDonald's jumped $5.44, or 4.1%, to $139.67 after likewise surprising investors with better-than-expected results. New items on its menu helped it to drive sales at its U.S. restaurants.

Biogen climbed $13.44, or 4.9%, to $290.30 after reporting stronger revenue and earnings than analysts expected.

One of the main reasons for the stock market's strong ascent since November is excitement about the prospect for lower taxes for businesses.

President Trump is expected to unveil details of his tax plan Wednesday, including a cut in the corporate tax rate to 15% from 35%.

Investors, though, have grown more skeptical about the ability of Republicans in Washington to push through big change following their stumbles in overhauling the nation's healthcare system, as promised.

Washington could remain center stage for investors' attention this week. The federal government is at risk of another shutdown unless Congress agrees on a spending plan.

Express Scripts Holding was among the few stocks to fall on Tuesday, and it lost $7.65, or 11.4%, to $59.60. The company's biggest customer, Anthem, doesn't plan to renew its contract after it expires in 2019.

Only two stocks fell for every five that rose on the New York Stock Exchange.

Global indexes added to big gains they made on Monday, when markets soared after results from the first round of France's presidential election raised expectations that the European Union and the euro currency will remain intact.

In Europe, France's CAC 40 rose 0.2%, Germany's DAX was flat and the FTSE 100 in London rose 0.2%. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 index climbed 1.1%, South Korea's Kospi gained 1.1% and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong jumped 1.3%.

The price of gold fell $9.20 to $1,268.30 per ounce, silver dropped 21 cents to $17.65 per ounce and copper added 2 cents to $2.57 per pound.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil fell 17 cents to $49.06 per barrel. Brent crude, which is used to price international oils, fell 11 cents to $51.49 per barrel. Natural gas fell 2 cents to $3.14 per 1,000 cubic feet.

The euro rose to $1.0928 from $1.0858 late Monday. The dollar rose to 110.88 Japanese yen from 109.79, and the British pound rose to $1.2826 from $1.2789.

Interest rates continued to climb from the low they set in the middle of the month.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.30% from 2.27% late Monday. It was at 2.17% a week ago.

