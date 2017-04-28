Stocks are off to a mixed start

Major U.S. stock indexes were off to a mixed start Friday on Wall Street, though several big technology companies scored gains after reporting solid earnings.
Amazon rose 2.7% early in the session and Google parent company Alphabet added 4.1% after both companies reported earnings that were far higher than analysts were expecting.
Elsewhere, banks and phone companies fell. Verizon sank 1%.
Time Inc. plunged 17% after officials at the magazine publisher said they had decided against offering to sell the company.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index was down a fraction at 2,388.
The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 21 points, or 0.1%, to 20,960. The Nasdaq composite increased 14 points, or 0.2%, to 6,062.
More stocks fell than rose on the New York Stock Exchange.