Stocks open lower on Wall Street

Stocks on Wall Street opened lower Friday, led by declines in industrial companies and banks.

General Electric fell 1.7% in early trading, while Wells Fargo lost 1.3%.

Nordstrom became the latest department store operator to turn in disappointing results. The company's stock plunged 10% in early trading.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.2%, to 2,389.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 39 points, or 0.2%, to 20,879. The Nasdaq composite gave up 3 points, or 0.1%, to 6,112.

Small-company stocks fell more than the rest of the market. The Russell 200 index dropped 9 points, or 0.7%, to 1,390.