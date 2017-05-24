Stocks open mostly higher on Wall Street

Stocks are opening mostly higher on Wall Street as investors look over a mixed bag of company earnings.

Tax preparation company Intuit jumped 6% after beating analysts' forecasts for earnings and raised its full-year profit estimate.

Jewelry seller Tiffany slumped 8% after its own results fell short of forecasts.

The market rose the previous four trading days.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index increased one point to 2,399.

The Dow Jones industrial average was little changed at 20,938. The Nasdaq composite rose five points, or 0.1%, to 6,143.