U.S. stocks slip in early trading

Stocks opened lower on Wall Street on Friday, led by declines in retailers and healthcare companies.

Bed Bath & Beyond plunged 11.5% in the first few minutes of trading after the household goods seller reported earnings that fell far short of what analysts were looking for.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals dropped 4.1%.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index slipped 1 point, less than 0.1%, to 2,433.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 42 points, or 0.2%, to 21,353. The Nasdaq composite lost 9 points, or 0.2%, to 6,227.