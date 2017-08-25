BUSINESS

Stocks make some early gains

Stocks opened higher Friday, with technology companies, banks and industrial companies making some of the largest gains.

Design software company Autodesk jumped 6% after its second-quarter results were better than analysts had expected.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 8 points, or 0.3%, to 2,447.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 67 points, or 0.3%, to 21,850. The Nasdaq composite climbed 21 points, or 0.3%, to 6,271.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.19%.

