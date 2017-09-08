Stocks open broadly lower on Wall Street

Stocks are opening broadly lower on Wall Street as industrial and consumer-focused companies take losses.

General Electric fell 1% in early trading Friday, while cable TV and Internet provider Comcast slumped 1.6%.

Equifax plunged 17% in heavy trading after the credit monitoring company said it had been hit by a cyberattack that exposed personal information of about 143 million Americans.

Kroger fell 6.6% after saying intense competition forced it to cut prices.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.2%, to 2,460.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 30 points, or 0.1%, to 21,759. The Nasdaq fell 11 points, or 0.2%, to 6,386.