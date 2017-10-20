Banks, technology lead early gains for U.S. stocks

U.S. stocks were up slightly in early trading Friday as investors cheered a crop of strong company earnings. Technology companies posted some of the biggest gains. A jump in bond yields also helped lift bank shares. Consumer products companies lagged the most. Energy stocks declined following a slide in crude oil prices.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 9 points, or 0.4%, to 2,571 as of 7:20 a.m. PDT. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 69 points, or 0.3%, to 23,232. The Nasdaq composite added 32 points, or 0.5%, to 6,637. The S&P 500 and Dow hit record highs on Thursday.

Technology sector companies led the market higher. PayPal Holdings was the second-biggest gainer in S&P 500, climbing $3.66, or 5.4%, to $70.91. Alliance Data Systems added $6.51, or 2.8%, to $239.31.

Investors bid up shares in banks as bond yields surged. Higher bond yields allow banks to charge higher interest rates on mortgages and other loans. Synchrony Financial gained $1.77, or 5.6%, to $33.48. Citizens Financial Group picked up 83 cents, or 2.2%, to $38.26. Both also reported higher quarterly earnings than analysts had been expecting.

General Electric fell 2.8% after slashing its earnings forecasts and reporting a weak quarter. The stock lost 66 cents to $22.92.

The passing of a $4-trillion budget resolution in the Senate stoked hopes on Wall Street that President Trump's tax reform package will be enacted. The measure, which passed narrowly late Thursday and now goes to the House of Representatives, sets the stage for tax legislation later this year that could pass through the Senate without fear of a filibuster by Democrats. In its present form, it would add $1.5 trillion to the deficit over the next 10 years. Investors' expectations that such a plan would slash the corporate tax rate, among other business-friendly changes, helped fuel Wall Street's gains this year.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.38%, from 2.32% late Thursday.

Oil futures were mixed. Benchmark U.S. crude lost 11 cents to $51.18 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, added 26 cents to $57.49 a barrel in London.

The dollar strengthened to 113.47 yen, from 112.65 yen on Thursday. The euro fell to $1.1784, from $1.1830.

In Europe, Germany's DAX rose 0.1%, while the CAC 40 in France added 0.2%. The FTSE 100 index of leading British shares was 0.2% higher. In Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 finished less than 0.1% higher ahead of parliamentary elections on Sunday. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's party is expected to retain a comfortable lead. Elsewhere, South Korea's Kospi added 0.7%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rebounded 1.2% after a big sell-off the day before.