Tech stocks lead indexes slightly higher

U.S. stocks are starting the week with modest gains as major indexes build on a six-week winning streak that has brought them to record highs.

Technology companies made some of the biggest moves Monday. Electronic storage company Seagate Technology soared 15.7% after its first-quarter results were better than analysts expected.

Communications software maker BroadSoft added 1.6% after Cisco Systems agreed to buy it for $55 a share, or $1.9 billion.

Industrial companies and banks took small losses.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index added 2 points, or 0.1%, to 2,577.

The Dow Jones industrial average picked up 16 points, or 0.1%, to 23,345. The Nasdaq composite advanced 8 points, or 0.1%, to 6,637.