Technology, banks lead early rebound

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street on Thursday, led by technology companies and banks as the market regains most of the previous day's losses.

McKesson jumped 5.2% after the prescription drug distributor had a better-than-expected second quarter.

Twitter soared 13.7% after reporting a better-than-expected third-quarter profit.

Drug maker Celgene plunged 18.1% after it cut its profit forecast for this year and its estimates for 2020 as well.

Xerox dropped 6.1% after reporting disappointing sales for its third quarter.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index gained 6 points, or 0.2%, to 2,563.

The Dow Jones industrial average leapt 101 points, or 0.4%, to 23,432. The Nasdaq composite is up 1 point to 6,566.