Tech stocks jump, but indexes are mixed in early trading

Stocks are mixed at the open thanks to solid quarterly earnings from technology companies such as Microsoft, Intel and Alphabet.

Investors also cheered a report Friday that showed the U.S. economy grew by a stronger than expected 3% in the third quarter.

Microsoft rose 7.9% and Alphabet, Google's parent company, jumped 5.8%. Online retailer Amazon soared 9.2%.

But major stock indexes were mixed as energy companies lost ground. Chevron lost 3.5%.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index gained 6 points, or 0.2%, to 2,567.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 38 points, or 0.2%, to 23,363. The Nasdaq composite is up 71 points, or 1%, to 6,629.