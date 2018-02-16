After big losses, stock market on track for best week since 2011

The S&P 500 plunged 10% in nine days at the start of February. It's up 5.8% in the last six days, including more than 4% this week. If that gain holds, this would be the best week for the index since August 2011. At that time the market was also coming back from a big drop related to the downgrade of the U.S. government's credit rating and fears about outsize government debt in Europe.