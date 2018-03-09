Strong U.S. jobs report boosts Wall Street on 9-year anniversary of bull market

BULL MARKET: Also on Friday, the bull market turned nine, extending a run that began in the depths of the Great Recession. The stock market has had several corrections since March 2009, which is when an index like the S&P 500 falls 10% or more from a recent high, most recently in February. But the stock market has not fallen 20% or more from a recent high, which is when a bull market becomes a "bear" market. If the current bull market lasts until Aug. 21, it will be the longest bull market since World War II, exceeding the bull market that started October 1990 and lasted until March 2000. During that time the S&P 500 rose more than 400%.