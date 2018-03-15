Technology and healthcare stocks push market up after days of losses

Mattel declined 20 cents, or 1.4%, to $13.98 and Hasbro slipped 33 cents to $88.20 after Toys R Us announced it would shut down its U.S. operations. Chief Executive David Brandon told employees Wednesday the chain plans to liquidate all of its U.S. stores. The company has 740 stores and 30,000 employees, and its struggles have hurt both Hasbro and Mattel because they each get about 10% of their sales from Toys R Us.