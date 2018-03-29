Tech, industrial stocks lead market to gains ahead of holiday weekend

U.S. stocks were broadly higher early Thursday on the last day of trading ahead of the Easter holiday weekend.
Technology and industrial companies accounted for much of the gain, with the exception of Amazon, which was down after President Trump again attacked the company in a tweet. Energy stocks also rose. Investors were weighing the latest company earnings and new economic data showing spending by U.S. consumers rose modestly last month.
The S&P 500 index rose 8 points, or 0.3%, to 2,612 as of 10:03 a.m. EDT. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 104 points, or 0.4%, to 23,952. The Nasdaq added 3 points to 6,952. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 6 points, or 0.4%, to 1,519. The market is coming off a two-day losing streak and is on course to end the month with a loss.
The Commerce Department said Americans increased their spending 0.2% in February, while their incomes rose 0.4%, boosted by increased wages and business owners' income. The healthy income gains could spur more spending in the coming months.
PVH, which owns the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands, climbed 6.4% after its results beat expectations. The stock gained $9.16 to $153.18.
Beverage maker Constellation Brands rose 2.8% after reporting a solid quarter. The maker of Corona beer and Robert Mondavi wines added $6.17 to $226.78.
Shares in Gamestop slumped 11.5% after the retailer issued a disappointing full-year revenue and earnings outlook, which overshadowed fourth-quarter results that beat Wall Street's expectations. The stock slid $1.63 to $12.52.
Benchmark U.S. crude rose 26 cents to $64.67 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, fell 29 cents to $68.47 per barrel in London.
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.77%, from 2.78% late Wednesday.
The dollar fell to 106.44 yen, from 106.88 yen on Wednesday. The euro strengthened to $1.2334, from $1.2313.
In Europe, Germany's DAX added 1% and France's CAC 40 gained 0.8%. Britain's FTSE 100 added 0.3%. Earlier in Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.6% after a sharp drop in the yen made shares cheaper for foreign buyers. South Korea's Kospi added 0.7%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.2%.