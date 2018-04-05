Advertisement

Technology, bank stocks lead market to early gains

By Associated Press
Apr 05, 2018 | 7:20 AM
The statue of George Washington, on the steps of the Federal Hall National Monument, overlooks Wall Street and the New York Stock Exchange, right, in New York's Financial District in this May 2016 file photo. (Richard Drew / AP)

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as the market builds on a solid gain from late in the day before.

Technology companies and banks put up solid gains early Thursday. Facebook climbed 3% and JPMorgan Chase rose 1.6%.

Stocks rose late in the day Wednesday and fears eased that the U.S. and China were headed for a trade war.

Safe-play stocks like utilities lagged the market, a signal that investors were more comfortable taking on risk.

The S&P 500 rose 14 points, or 0.5%, to 2,658.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 167 points, or 0.7%, to 24,436. The Nasdaq added 48 points, or 0.7%, to 7,092.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.82%.

