U.S. stocks climb as technology companies, banks and industrial companies rally

U.S. stocks are climbing Thursday morning as technology companies, banks and industrial companies rally. Companies including Delta Air Lines and BlackRock are rising after they reported strong results in the first quarter. Big technology companies including Apple and Microsoft are making some of the biggest gains.
The S&P 500 index rose 28 points, or 1.1%, to 2,670 as of 7 a.m. Pacific time. The Dow Jones industrial average added 314 points, or 1.3%, to 24,503. The Nasdaq composite climbed 78 points, or 1.1%, to 7,147. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks advanced 8 points, or 0.6%, to 1,555.
Delta Air Lines had a stronger first quarter than Wall Street expected as both passenger and cargo revenue improved. The stock rose 2.3% to $52.63. Asset manager BlackRock gained 2.6% to $538.75 after it also surpassed expectations.
Home goods retailer Bed, Bath & Beyond plunged after it gave a weak forecast for the fiscal year. The company also said it expects earnings to decline next year. Its stock lost 19% to $17.41. Retailer L Brands, the parent of Victoria's Secret, lost 3.6% to $36.52.
Their online rival Amazon gained 1.3% to $1,445.48.
Apple rose 1.1% to $174.35 and Microsoft picked up 1.7% to $93.45 to lead the gains among technology companies. In the industrial sector, Boeing rose 2.1% to $334.15 and Caterpillar picked up 1.3% to $148.76. After
Oil prices dipped after big gains over the last two days. Benchmark U.S. crude lost 0.4% to $66.56 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, shed 0.7% to $71.56 a barrel in London.
Precious metals prices tumbled. Gold dropped 1.2% to $1,344.20 an ounce and silver fell 1.5% to $16.52 an ounce.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.82% from 2.79%. That helped banks and weighed on big-dividend stocks like utilities.
The dollar rose to 107.38 yen from 106.95 yen. The euro fell to $1.2307 from $1.2362.
The DAX in Germany rose 0.9% and France's CAC 40 added 0.5%. The FTSE 100 in Britain was unchanged. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 stock index dipped 0.1% while the Kospi in South Korea ended 0.1% lower. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.2%.
UPDATES:
7:20 a.m.: This article was updated with revised market data.
This article was originally published at 7:05 a.m.