Snap Inc. earnings miss helps drag down market in early trading

Stocks are opening moderately lower as Wall Street reacts to another big round of company earnings — including a disappointing report from Snap Inc. that sent its shares plunging.
The maker of the Snapchat messaging app saw shares open at $11.30, 20% off Tuesday's close of $14.13.
Shares had fallen more than 15% in after-hours trading following the company's report late Tuesday afternoon that it badly missed revenue and user-growth estimates in the first quarter.
The Venice company posted revenue of $231 million, below Wall Street analysts' estimate of $244.5 million. Daily active users registered at 191 million, below expectations of 194 million.
Gilead Sciences fell 7% Wednesday after its hepatitis C drug sales weakened in the first quarter, dragging down the health sector.
Apple shares jumped 3.2% after announcing a $100-billion stock repurchase and solid quarterly results.
Bond yields are little changed as investors expect the Federal Reserve to leave interest rates unchanged when it wraps up its latest meeting this afternoon.
The S&P 500 index slid 5 points or 0.2% to 2,649.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 11 points, or 0.1%, at 24,083. The Nasdaq composite lost 11 points, or 0.2%, to 7,118.