Advertisement

Stocks open mostly lower on Wall Street as steel makers rise on plans for European tariffs

By
May 31, 2018 | 7:05 AM
Stocks open mostly lower on Wall Street as steel makers rise on plans for European tariffs
An American flag flies outside the New York Stock Exchange last month. (Mary Altaffer / Associated Press)

Stocks are off to a mostly lower start on Wall Street as losses for banks and consumer products makers offset gains for technology companies.

Deutsche Bank sank 6.2% in early trading Thursday after the Wall Street Journal reported that the German bank's U.S. operations were in “troubled condition.”

Advertisement

Procter & Gamble lost 1.2%.

U.S. steel makers were rising on reports that the White House will move forward with plans to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Europe.

The S&P 500 index fell 5 points, or 0.2%, to 2,718.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 110 points, or 0.4%, to 24,554. The Nasdaq climbed 11 points, or 0.1%, to 7,473.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.84%.

Advertisement
Advertisement