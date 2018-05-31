Stocks open mostly lower on Wall Street as steel makers rise on plans for European tariffs

Stocks are off to a mostly lower start on Wall Street as losses for banks and consumer products makers offset gains for technology companies.
Deutsche Bank sank 6.2% in early trading Thursday after the Wall Street Journal reported that the German bank's U.S. operations were in “troubled condition.”
Procter & Gamble lost 1.2%.
U.S. steel makers were rising on reports that the White House will move forward with plans to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Europe.
The S&P 500 index fell 5 points, or 0.2%, to 2,718.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 110 points, or 0.4%, to 24,554. The Nasdaq climbed 11 points, or 0.1%, to 7,473.
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.84%.