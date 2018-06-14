Advertisement

Rise in U.S. retail sales boosts early market trading

By
Jun 14, 2018 | 7:10 AM
Rise in U.S. retail sales boosts early market trading
Traders and financial professionals work ahead of the closing bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday in New York City. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

Stocks are opening slightly higher Thursday as investors cheer strong retail sales growth in May.

Comcast is up 2.5% and Disney is flat as the two companies battle for control of businesses being sold by 21st Century Fox. Fox shares gained 1.3%.

Advertisement

U.S. retail sales rose last month by the largest amount since November, a signal to investors that consumers are very confident about the U.S. economy.

The S&P 500 index rose 9 points, or 0.3%, to 2,784.

The Dow Jones industrials climbed 83 points, or 0.3%, to 25,285. The Nasdaq composite added 43 points, or 0.6%, to 7,739.

Advertisement
Advertisement