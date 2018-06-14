Rise in U.S. retail sales boosts early market trading

Stocks are opening slightly higher Thursday as investors cheer strong retail sales growth in May.
Comcast is up 2.5% and Disney is flat as the two companies battle for control of businesses being sold by 21st Century Fox. Fox shares gained 1.3%.
U.S. retail sales rose last month by the largest amount since November, a signal to investors that consumers are very confident about the U.S. economy.
The S&P 500 index rose 9 points, or 0.3%, to 2,784.
The Dow Jones industrials climbed 83 points, or 0.3%, to 25,285. The Nasdaq composite added 43 points, or 0.6%, to 7,739.