U.S. stocks mixed in early morning trading

By
Jun 28, 2018 | 7:30 AM
A trader at the New York Stock Exchange in January 2018. (Mark Lennihan / AP)

U.S. stocks are mixed Thursday morning following sharp losses the day before.

Healthcare stocks fell after Amazon.com said will buy online pharmacy PillPack. Drugstores, prescription drug distributors and others sank. CVS fell 9.8% and Express Scripts fell 4.5%.

Amazon also rolled out a program to allow contractors around the country to deliver its packages. Amazon rose 0.5% while UPS fell 2.5% and FedEx lose 2.7%.

The Dow Jones industrials fell 15 points to 24,101 and the S&P 500 inched up 3 points, or 0.1%, to 2,702. The Nasdaq composite rose 5 points, or 0.1%, to 7,450.
