U.S. stocks mixed in morning trading

U.S. stocks are trading mixed as weakness in banks is partly offset by gains for smaller and more domestically focused companies.
Comcast rose 3% Thursday after ending its bid to buy most of Twenty-First Century Fox.
American Express lost 2.5% after the company said it had to set aside more money last quarter to cover potential bad loans. EBay slumped 8% after reporting weak revenue figures.
The S&P 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.2%, to 2,810.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 65 points, or 0.3%, to 25,137. The Nasdaq composite fell 5 points, less than 0.1%, to 7,847.
Small-company stocks rose.
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.85%.