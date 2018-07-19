Advertisement

U.S. stocks mixed in morning trading

Jul 19, 2018 | 9:15 AM
Stock screens are shown at the New York Stock Exchange in this May 10 file photo. (Mark Lennihan / Associated Press)

U.S. stocks are trading mixed as weakness in banks is partly offset by gains for smaller and more domestically focused companies.

Comcast rose 3% Thursday after ending its bid to buy most of Twenty-First Century Fox.

American Express lost 2.5% after the company said it had to set aside more money last quarter to cover potential bad loans. EBay slumped 8% after reporting weak revenue figures.

The S&P 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.2%, to 2,810.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 65 points, or 0.3%, to 25,137. The Nasdaq composite fell 5 points, less than 0.1%, to 7,847.

Small-company stocks rose.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.85%.

