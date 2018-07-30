Technology stocks fall, energy stocks rise leaving markets mixed

Technology stocks continued to fall in morning trading Monday, following sharp losses at the end of last week. But energy stocks rose and helped to keep U.S. indexes relatively steady ahead of a busy week in business.
The S&P 500 was down 3 points, or 0.1%, at 2,815, as of 10:30 a.m. EDT. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 20 points, or 0.1%, to 25,473, and the Nasdaq fell 54, or 0.7%, to 7,683.
Three stocks rose on the New York Stock Exchange for every two that fell.
Technology stocks in the S&P 500 slumped 1.2% for the sharpest loss among the 11 sectors that make up the index. It follows a rough week for the industry after earnings reports from Facebook and Twitter raised concerns about their growth and sent their shares plummeting. Twitter dropped 4.7% to $32.53, following its 20.5% plunge on Friday.
Even with its recent tumble, though, the technology sector remains one of the leaders for the S&P 500 for the year thanks to its outsized gains earlier.
Energy stocks in the S&P 500 climbed 0.9% after the price of benchmark U.S. oil spurted higher by $1.49, or 2.2%, to $70.18 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 86 cents to $75.62.
Shares of CBS Corp. were down 4.2% to $51.77 ahead of a previously scheduled meeting in which the company’s board of directors is expected to determine its response to allegations of sexual harassment against Chief Executive Leslie Moonves.
The Federal Reserve will begin a two-day meeting Tuesday on interest rate policy. The Fed has said that it expects to raise rates two more times in 2018, but few economists expect a move at this upcoming meeting.
More action may come from the Bank of England, which is expected to raise its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point on Thursday as inflation remains high. The Bank of Japan will also be meeting this week.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.97%, from 2.96% late Friday. It's been climbing for the last couple of weeks and is close to breaching 3% for the first time since May.
The U.S. jobs report is usually the most anticipated piece of economic data each month, and it arrives on Friday. Both the job market and economy have been strong recently, and economists expect Friday's report to show that employers added 193,000 jobs in July. That would be a slight slowdown from June's growth of 213,000.
Gold inched up 20 cents to $1,223.20 per ounce. Silver rose 1 cent to $15.51 per ounce, and Copper slipped a penny to $2.80 per pound.
Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.7%, South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.1% and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 0.2%.
In Europe, France's CAC 40 fell 0.2%, and the DAX in Germany dropped 0.3%. The FTSE 100 in London was virtually flat.
The dollar slipped to 110.98 Japanese yen, from 111.00 yen late Friday. The euro rose to $1.1711, from $1.1656, and the British pound rose to $1.3147, from $1.3113.
.
Times staff writer Samantha Masunaga contributed to this report.
8:40 a.m.: This article was updated with the latest stock market results.
This article was originally published at 7 a.m.