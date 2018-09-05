Advertisement

Tech companies drag down market as social media execs face Congress

By Associated Press
Sep 05, 2018 | 7:25 AM
Tech companies drag down market as social media execs face Congress
The logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square earlier this year. (Richard Drew / Associated Press)

U.S. stocks are mostly lower as technology companies lag the rest of the market for a second day.

Social media companies slipped at the start of congressional hearings where executives from Facebook and Twitter will testify about their efforts to prevent disinformation and election meddling.

Advertisement

Facebook dipped 0.5% and Twitter fell 1.9%.

The U.S. and Canada are scheduled to resume talks about a trade deal that would replace the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The S&P 500 index gave up 3 points, or 0.3%, to 2,893. The Nasdaq composite shed 27 points, or 0.3%, to 8,064.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up, however, rising 16 points, or 0.6%, to 25,969.

Advertisement
Advertisement