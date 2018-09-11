Stock market up in morning trading despite concerns over insurer losses

Major stock indexes were up slightly Tuesday morning despite a trade complaint by China and fears insurance companies could take big losses as Hurricane Florence moves toward the East Coast.
The S&P 500 index inched up 2 points to 2,879 as of 11:17 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 51 points, or 0.2%, to 25,908. The Nasdaq composite gained 8 points, or 0.1%, to 7,933.
The World Trade Organization says it will review China's request to be allowed to impose sanctions on the U.S. for failing to abide by WTO rules. The dispute is linked to steps the U.S. took in 2013 over Chinese goods that it said were “dumped,” or sold for less than market value.
In earlier trading, among industrial companies, Johnson Controls fell 2.4% to $37.47 and Paccar slid 1.4% to $69.04. Steel maker Nucor fell 1% to $61.81 and miner Freeport-McMoRan fell 2.2% to $12.92.
Separately, the Trump administration is due to announce a decision shortly on whether to go ahead with 25% tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports in a dispute over Beijing's technology policy. The two sides already have raised duties on $50 billion of each other's goods.
The proposed sanctions have had little effect on the market recently, as industrial companies are the best-performing part of the S&P 500 in the last month even though investors feel a trade war leaves them vulnerable to higher costs and reduced sales.
Hurricane Florence remained an extremely dangerous major hurricane with winds of 130 mph on Tuesday, and it's expected to get stronger as it closes in on the Carolinas on Thursday.
While people on the East Coast make preparations and hunker down, investors are concerned that insurance companies might have to pay for widespread damages. Berkshire Hathaway fell 0.7% to $213.61.
Wireless speaker maker Sonos plunged 16% to $17.84 after its first earnings report as a publicly traded company. The company went public in early August with an offering that priced at $15 a share and it had climbed to $21.24 at Monday's close.
Germany's DAX lost 0.3% and London's FTSE 100 fell 0.5%. France's CAC 40 shed 0.1%.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.7% and officially entered a bear market, having fallen 20.3% from its recent peak reached Jan. 26. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 rose 1.3% while Seoul's Kospi fell 0.2%.
Benchmark U.S. crude gained 0.9% to $68.18 per barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, advanced 0.7% to $77.89 a barrel in London.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.97% from 2.94%.
The dollar rose to 111.55 yen from 111.21 yen. The euro dipped to $1.1593 from $1.1597.