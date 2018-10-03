Strong hiring report drives market in morning trading

GM FUELS UP: General Motors rose 2.8% to $34.23 after Honda agreed to invest $2.75 billion in GM's autonomous vehicle business over the next 12 years. Japanese technology firm SoftBank said in May that it would pay $2.25 billion for a 20% stake in the GM business, which is called Cruise. GM has been widely viewed as being in second place in the autonomous vehicle race, behind Google's Waymo.