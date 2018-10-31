Stocks open higher on Wall Street looking for a second straight day of gains

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street, putting the market on track for its second gain in a row, the first time that's happened in more than a month.
Technology and internet stocks rose sharply early Wednesday. Facebook jumped 5.6% after reporting earnings that came in far ahead of analysts' estimates.
General Motors rose 5.9% after reporting solid results.
Amazon, which has lost almost a quarter of its value over the last month, rose 3.3%.
The S&P 500 index rose 25 points, or 1% to 2,708.
The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 29 points, or 0.1%, to 25,083. The Nasdaq composite rose 122 points, or 1.7%, to 7,285.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 3.14%.