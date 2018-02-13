Living in a trader's paradise. What you need to know about financial markets today

One source of demand for stocks that has been on auto-pilot is corporate stock buybacks. Companies are the biggest purchasers of their own shares, having bought $3.8 trillion worth of them since the financial crisis, Bloomberg points out. But for five weeks before they report earnings, companies are restricted from buying their shares. That blackout period coincided with the latest market plunge, and some market watchers think the resumption of buybacks will provide short-term support for prices.