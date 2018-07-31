To promote financial technology, Trump administration proposes streamlining regulations

A Treasury Department report released Tuesday calls for regulatory changes to advance new financial technology companies and services, known in the industry as fintech.
“American innovation is a cornerstone of a healthy U.S. economy. Creating a regulatory environment that supports responsible innovation is crucial for economic growth and success, particularly in the financial sector,” Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said in releasing the 222-page report.
“America is a leader in innovation,” he said. “We must keep pace with industry changes and encourage financial ingenuity to foster the nation’s vibrant financial services and technology sectors.”
Companies such as San Francisco online lender SoFi have sprung up in recent years to leverage technology and offer consumers, particularly younger ones, new ways beyond traditional bank accounts to manage their money and make payments.
Most of those companies fall outside the existing banking system and a regulatory framework largely designed years before the internet and smartphones.
“Financial services are being significantly reshaped by several important trends, including (1) rapid advances in technology; (2) increased efficiencies from the rapid digitization of the economy; and (3) the abundance of capital available to propel innovation,” the report said.
The Treasury report is the last of four ordered by President Trump in early 2017 to review the nation’s financial regulations.
The report makes 80 recommendations to help companies “more rapidly adopt competitive technologies, safeguard consumer data, and operate with greater regulatory efficiency,” the Treasury Department said.
Among the proposed changes are:
- Better enabling digital communications, data sharing and the use of cloud computing and machine learning while setting a national standard for data security and consumer notification of data breaches.
- Streamlining the regulatory environment nationwide “to create a clear and consistent environment for innovators and existing financial institutions.”
- Modernizing some specific regulations to advance new services such as further digitizing of the mortgage lending process and retail payments.
- Encouraging technological experimentation by establishing a framework involving federal and state regulators that would allow companies to develop innovative services.
While some changes, such as new data security and data breach notification rules, require congressional action, many of the recommendations can be done by regulators.
One such regulatory move the report supports is for the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to offer national bank charters to fintech firms. The agency has been considering such a move, which would allow fintech companies to do business nationwide.
Right now, states have primary regulatory oversight for many types of financial technology and non-bank services.