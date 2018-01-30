Elon Musk sold 10,000 Boring Co. flamethrowers in 2 days. He knows what his fans like

Flamethrowers have nothing to do with Hawthorne-based Boring Co.'s stated mission of creating tunnels as a way to reduce surface-level street traffic. And their buyers probably don't need the flamethrowers to, say, clear brush from large tracts of land or to melt snow and ice. On its website, Boring Co. describes the fire-spouting devices as "guaranteed to liven up any party!" And Musk tweeted over the weekend that a flamethrower was a "super terrible idea" and encouraged his followers not to buy one — "unless you like fun."