How to buy eco-friendly flowers for Valentine's Day

For flowers grown in California, there's Bloomcheck, which states its goal as ensuring best practices for sustainability "when it comes to water; air and soil quality; wildlife protection; and social impacts on workers and the community." For those from 78 nations, including many in South America, there's Rainforest Alliance, which says more than 1.3 million farms use methods it designed to protect ecosystems, workers and local communities. For the entire Western Hemisphere, there's the Veriflora certification from SCS Global Services, which vets farms along a variety of social and ecological metrics. And in Europe, there's MPS certification; some growers register with ethical supply chain exchange Sedex as well.