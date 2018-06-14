Boeing asked for quiet jet packs but got a bunch of air motorcycles

Jetpack Aviation continues to probe for the correct use for its very loud jet packs. The company has a research agreement with the U.S. Special Operations Command to assess the feasibility of its product for military applications. A spokeswoman for the military said it was still trying to determine a use for them, and declined to discuss specifics. Mayman said Jetpack Aviation also plans this fall to open an amusement park of sorts, where people will be able to fly in a jet pack tethered to a 200-foot cable.