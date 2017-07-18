Foreigners purchase record number of U.S. homes despite fears of immigration crackdown

Foreign home buyers scooped up a record number of residential properties in the United States in the last year, despite a rising dollar and political uncertainty, according to a survey released Tuesday.

The National Assn. of Realtors said foreigners bought 284,455 properties in the 12 months ended March 31, up 32% from a year earlier. Dollar volume surged 49% to $153 billion, also a record.

Chinese buyers purchased the most properties by dollar volume, scooping up $31.7 billion, up from $27.3 billion a year earlier and more than ever before, the Realtors said

But the largest increase came from a surge in Canadian buyers. Buyers from the country purchased $19 billion worth of residential property, compared with $8.9 billion in the 12 months ended March 2016, the Realtors said in their annual report on international investment.

Lawrence Yun, the association’s chief economist, said the increase in Canadian buyers likely was because of sky-high home prices in Canada, especially in the big cities of Toronto and Vancouver, where price increases have exceeded those in the United States

“Inventory shortages continue to drive up U.S. home values, but prices in five countries, including Canada, experienced even quicker appreciation,” Yun said in a statement.

The dramatic jumps also come in the face of a higher U.S. dollar that has made properties more expensive for many foreigners. In addition, the survey period includes the U.S. presidential campaign and the beginning of the administration of President Trump, who has a history of divisive rhetoric against immigrants and has called for restricting both legal and illegal immigration.

“The political and economic uncertainty both here and abroad did not deter foreigners from exponentially ramping up their purchases of U.S. property over the past year,” Yun said. “Foreigners increasingly acted on their beliefs that the U.S. is a safe and secure place to live, work and invest.”

Yun said buyers may have been motivated because of a rising dollar, eager to get into the U.S. market before their own currencies could buy even less.

California made up 12% of foreign-purchased homes by dollar volume, tied with Texas and second only to Florida, which accounted for 22% and where most foreign buyers are from Latin America and Europe.

Foreign buyers in California purchased $35 billion worth of properties, up from $27 billion a year earlier. Buyers from Asia and Oceania represented 72% of those buyers compared with 51% a year earlier, the Realtors said.

Real estate agents in Southern California have reported a slowdown in Chinese buyers, which runs counter to the survey results. Agents have said luxury properties in the San Gabriel Valley marketed toward Chinese buyers are taking longer to sell, as Beijing has cracked down on capital flight.

Yun, in a news release, acknowledged Realtors in some markets have seen less interest from Chinese buyers in early 2017 and foreign investment overall may not keep increasing.

“Stricter foreign government regulations and the current uncertainty on policy surrounding U.S. immigration and international trade policy could very well lead to a slowdown in foreign investment,” he said.

Nearly 6,000 Realtors responded to the survey, which the association said has a margin of error of plus or minus 1 percentage point. The number of homes sold and dollar volume are extrapolated from those answers.

The survey defines foreign buyers to be non-U.S. citizens with permanent residences outside the country, as well as noncitizens who have lived here for more than six months on temporary visas or immigrants who have lived here less than two years.

The majority of properties purchased, 65%, were single-family houses, followed by town homes, condos, residential land and other miscellaneous properties.

The median price of homes purchased by foreign buyers was $302,290, compared with $235,792 for all homes sales. The difference is in part because foreign buyers tend to purchase in large, pricey metropolitan areas.

