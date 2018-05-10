Job program for foreign graduates of U.S. colleges has quadrupled in size

More than half of those working under OPT from 2004 to 2016 were in science, technology, engineering and math fields and thus were eligible for the extension, Pew found. The program added a 17-month STEM extension in 2008, shortly after Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates suggested it in testimony to Congress after complaining that the cap for the H-1B program had "caused a serious disruption in the flow of talented STEM graduates to U.S. companies. In 2016, an additional 12-month extension was added.