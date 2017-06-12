General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt is stepping down

General Electric said Monday that Jeff Immelt is stepping down as chief executive. John Flannery, president and CEO of the conglomerate's healthcare unit, is to take over the post in August.

The 61-year-old Immelt will stay on as chairman until his retirement from the position at the end of the year, with the 55-year-old Flannery stepping into the role after that.

In addition, Chief Financial Officer Jeff Bornstein was named vice chairman. GE said the moves were part of its succession plan.

Shares of General Electric Co. climbed more than 2% in pre-market trading.