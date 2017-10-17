George Soros pumps $18 billion into Open Society Foundations, making it a philanthropic giant

Billionaire George Soros is pumping $18 billion into the Open Society Foundations, making it one of the world’s largest philanthropic organizations.

The shift of some of Soros’ wealth from his investment firm was reported by the Wall Street Journal. Forbes listed Soros’ personal net worth as of Tuesday at $23 billion.

The Open Societies Foundation has funded a host of programs around the world, including refugee relief and public health efforts.

But the foundation has been the subject of controversy for its work in the United States, such as supporting activists working on issues raised by the Black Lives Matter movement, according to the Journal.

