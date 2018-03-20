Beloved guitar maker Gibson faces crushing debt that's due this summer

A looming $375-million bond maturity means he's running out of time for a turnaround, according to Moody's Investors Service senior analyst Kevin Cassidy. On top of the Aug. 1 payment, the company has a "springing lien" that will cause $185 million of debt to become current in July if Gibson falls behind on payments, according to S&P Global Ratings. Gibson is also facing tighter credit terms from its suppliers and growing pressure from new import regulations on rosewood, a crucial material for Gibson's high-end instruments, according to S&P.